Free tuition for struggling parents

By Suzanne Pender



MANY parents in Carlow may find it challenging to support their children’s learning, particularly during the Covid-19 lockdown, a time when they may need more assistance.

That’s according to Solas, the Further Education and Training Authority.

Solas has published two reports ‒Enabling intergenerational learning and Family literacy practice in ETBs ‒ which focus on the needs of parents who themselves struggle with literacy and numeracy and which outline how they can help both themselves and their children to develop good literacy and numeracy skills.

The benefits for the family unit when parents are actively involved in delivering and supporting their child’s educational development are also highlighted.

Informative case studies on the varied, practical and enriching ways parents can help their children learn, as well as good-practice guidelines and recommendations on family literacy, are also included in the research.

“Unfortunately, too many people in Ireland, including in Carlow, still experience literacy and numeracy difficulties,” said Solas chief executive Andrew Brownlee.

“We welcome this research and look forward to working with our partners in the FET sector and Kilkenny and Carlow ETB to further strengthen our work around family literacy and in ensuring we continue to provide the best supports for those who need it.” The nationwide school closure and the Covid-19 restrictions have led to the classroom being replaced with the kitchen table for children to learn and do schoolwork, which is currently being provided by their teachers online or through other methods.

These circumstances have led to many parents playing a far more active role in supporting their children with their studies, and their role in their children’s learning is more important than ever.

“Understandably, this can be quite daunting for parents who find literacy and numeracy challenging. The further education and training sector is here to support parents in these areas. Education and training boards across the country offer a range of literacy and numeracy supports and the National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA) is providing free over-the-phone tuition to help those with literacy difficulties at this time.”

For more information on the range of literacy and numeracy supports available, please contact Kilkenny and Carlow ETB, www.kcetb.ie or freephone NALA on 1800 202065 nala.ie.

To download both reports, please visit https://www.solas.ie/