Man due in Galway court in connection with alleged hijacking

Monday, May 04, 2020

A man is due before in court in Galway in connection with a car hijacking.

The owner alleges he was sitting in the car when a man entered and forced him to drive before being demanded by the man to buy alcohol.

When getting out of the car, the owner managed to lock the other man out and flee the scene.

The alleged incident happened at around 11.30 yesterday morning, according to a garda spokesperson.

After an investigation, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s and charged him in relation to the incident.

