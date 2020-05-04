Number of coronavirus patients being treated in Irish hospitals hits three week low

  • Home >
Monday, May 04, 2020

The number of Covid-19 patients in the country’s hospitals has reached a three-week low.

There are 665 people being treated for the disease in 29 facilities around the country.

The HSE is now finalising plans to increase its non-Covid care and treat patients in private hospitals.

It comes amid warnings of a potential surge in hospital waiting lists in the months ahead.

Health Minister Simon Harris says private hospital capacity will be important:

“Let’s try and use the extra capacity we have to absolutely make sure we can look after people with Covid and be prepared for any potential surge that might come or a second wave – we have got to be prepared for that,” he said.

“But let’s also see if we can provide non-Covid care as well because I am concerned about some of the things I am hearing about GP attendances being down so much and I know GPs are concerned about that too..”

