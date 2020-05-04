Over 100 sex crimes reported in Carlow-Kilkenny garda district

MORE than 100 sexual offences were reported to gardaí in Carlow/Kilkenny last year.

Figures recently release by the Central Statistics Office reveal that 103 sexual offences, including rape and sexual assault, were reported in the district during 2019. The figure was marginally more than the 2018 total of 101.

No murders or homicide-related offences were reported in 2019 for the district.

While there are no county breakdowns for the most serious offences, Carlow-specific figures are available for many crimes.

A total of 161 burglary-related offences were recorded in the county in 2019, a significant decrease from the 2018 figures of 189. Fourteen offences related to robbery, hijacking and extortion were also recorded. There were 157 crimes documented under ‘attempts/threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences’ in 2019. This was a drop of more than one-third from the 2018 figure of 211.

There were also 358 drug offences detected in Carlow in 2019. It is only marginally more than the 2018 figure of 351.

A total of 31 weapons and explosives offences were detected in the county in 2019, an increase from the 2018 figure of 22. And

501 public order offences were recorded, up from 470 in 2018.