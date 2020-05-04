Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Maureen Walsh (née Carroll), Killamaster and formerly of Court Place, Carlow who died on 3 May (unexpectedly) at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Anthony and much-loved mother of Tony, Kathy and Fiona, and adoring grandmother of Ava, Ella, Ewan and Tara. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Nigel and Joe, daughter-in-law Betty, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Ronald Byrne, Upper Staplestown Road, Carlow Town who passed away on 2 May at his home. Cherished brother of Dennis, Anna Mary, Bernadette, Therese, Dorothy and the late Dolores, Tony, Paschal, Edward and Eugene.He will be sadly missed by his loving brother, sisters, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. May Ronald’s gentle soul rest in peace. Ronald’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Ronald’s funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Wednesday 6 May at 11am.