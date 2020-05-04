Slight increase to Covid figure

There was a slight increase in the number confirmed Covid-19 cases in Carlow on Monday. There are now 127 confirmed cases. This is an increase of one from Sunday’s figure, where saw a 25% increase.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 16 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,319 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Monday 4 May, the HPSC has been notified of 266 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 21,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 2nd May (21,437 cases), reveals: