Working from home? Which personality type are you?

By Suzanne Pender

WORKAHOLIC, Daydreamer, Recluse – which remote worker are you?

New research from global recruiter Robert Walters Ireland has highlighted three types of personality types that have emerged from the extended period of remote working.

The workaholic works compulsively or over the hours required, and at the cost of their sleep, family time or personal life. A workaholic in this period is someone who enjoys their work and sees it as structure or differentiation to their day or feels compelled to do it to prove there has been no change to productivity since home working has been introduced. The biggest threat to a workaholic is burnout.

The daydreamer is easily distracted from tasks by activity in the home. Daydreamers find themselves in a cycle of an unfocussed and then refocussed mindset multiple times a day. The natural wandering of the mind can often mean that projects or work is delivered differently to how managers may have expected. Job satisfaction for a daydreamer can often be quite low as a result.

The unwilling recluse is victim to the extreme comfortableness of the home setting. The ability to stay in the same ‘hoodie’ for days, avoid small talk with colleagues, and hide behind e-mails as your main form of communication, can lead remote workers down a slippery slope of isolation.

“Personality types of these kind are very common in your normal workplace setting – and an experienced manager and organisation will have tried and tested ways on how to build structure, guidance and a tailored approach to help support such individuals,” explains Suzanne Feeney of Robert Walters Ireland.

“From companies banning emails being sent on weekends or outside office hours to regular catch-ups with management and planned social engagements and away days – these three personality types can be managed within a workplace under normal circumstances.

“The challenge we have during this period is management from afar and having to quickly understand what factors from remote working can expose us to negative experiences such as burnout, low morale or isolation,” said Suzanne.

Robert Walters’ new e-guide ‘Survival guide to working from home’ outlines strategies to help every type of remote worker to work well and succeed while social distancing measures remain in place.

