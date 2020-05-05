14 Covid related deaths in Carlow

AT LEAST 14 people in Carlow who had Covid-19 have died in the past month, The Nationalist understands. And five more people in the county who have passed away in that timeframe are suspected to have had the disease.

The figures were compiled by The Nationalist after contacting every funeral director in the county.

Official figures for Covid-related deaths in Carlow are currently unavailable. In the five suspected cases, test results have not yet returned.

Funeral directors outlined the unimaginable heartache that families were experiencing as they could not say goodbye to their loved ones as they traditionally would.

With the funerals of those suspected to have had Covid-19, there are no open coffins or embalming. The deceased is frequently taken straight from the hospital for burial, where the body is immediately lowered into the grave. Prayers are said, but the mourning family must maintain social distancing.

In some cases, a priest has been unable to attend the burial due to cocooning. The bereaved family, however, often wish for a particular priest to lead prayers and the cocooned cleric has done so by phone.

Burial is within 48 hours of passing. It is all too sudden for many families.

“There is a going to be a trail of grief when this is over. People are not getting a chance to grieve,” said Bagenalstown undertaker Edmund Kearney.

“The biggest thing I find is the fact that families are not getting a chance to view their loved one.”

Undertakers lauded bereaved families and the clergy for their understanding and assistance in these terrible circumstances.

“A lot of people aren’t getting the funeral they deserve but, at the same time, people have been very understanding about the circumstances and we just have to get through it,” said Carlow undertaker Marc Carpenter.

“It’s so sudden and quick. Families cannot mourn as they normally would,” added Bagenalstown undertaker Liam Somers. “It’s extremely hard for families, very tough, even the clergy. It’s surreal.”

Memorial Masses for the deceased have been proposed, but there is no clarity when these will take place.

“It will help, but they might not take place until nearly the anniversary. Covid is going to be around for a long while,” said Mr Somers.

The Nationalist contacted the county’s 13 undertakers to compile the number of funerals for those who had Covid-19, with one declining to comment.

In advance of publication, The Nationalist also contacted the HSE and the county coroner for a number of those who have died with Covid-19.

County coroner Eugene O’Connor would not comment because a number of suspected cases had not been confirmed.

Mr O’Connor added that he would only be dealing with deaths that occurred in Carlow and not of Carlow people who passed away; for example, in hospitals in Kilkenny or Dublin.

The HSE referred The Nationalist to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Deaths certificates are registered within three months of the passing of an individual and the CSO has said the current system to notify and register deaths in Ireland does not allow them to produce data in a timelier fashion.

Separately, the number of Carlow death notices posted on RIP.ie in April indicated an increased number of deaths than would typically be expected.

A total of 66 death notices were posted for people who passed away during the month. Of that number, 55 were resident in Carlow.

CSO figures show that the average number of people with a Carlow residence who passed away in a month in 2018 was 29, and 32 in 2017. The most recent figures, the first nine months of 2019, also showed an average monthly number of 29.