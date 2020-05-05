April was hotter and drier than average, Met Éireann data reveals

File photo

Temperatures were above average across the country in April as most of the public remained in their homes due to the lockdown restrictions.

Rainfall levels were lower than expected, according to Met Éireann’s weather statement for the month.

The highest temperature of 21.6C was recorded in Newport Co Mayo on Friday, April 24.

Meanwhile, the least amount of rain fell at Dublin Airport – the 12.8 millimetres recorded there was just under a quarter of its long-term average.

That pattern looks set to continue as today they forecast dry weather in most areas, with sunny spells around the country.