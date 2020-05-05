Carlow company could clean up baby food

Carlow Agri-firm raises millions to tackle polluted soil

By Elizabeth Lee

A BUSINESS that was formed as part of agri-research in IT Carlow has just raised $3.8 million, or €3.47 million, in funding, thanks to top European and American ag-tech investors.

This latest financing brings total funding to date to $8.5 million for the company that has successfully developed proprietary technology to ensure better food safety and soil health.

MicroGen Biotech was established in 2012 as an Irish High-Potential Start-Up (HPSU) spinout from the EnviroCORE research group at IT Carlow.

There is increasing regulatory pressure on food companies to tackle the presence of heavy metals, an area that MicroGen Biotech specialises in. A shocking report from last year, ‘Healthy Babies Bright Futures’, concluded that 95% of baby food contains heavy metals. In recent years, the EU and China have enacted tougher rules on heavy metal limits in foods.

Headed by Dr Xuemei Germaine, MicroGen Biotech applies constructed, functional microbiome technology to increase crop yield and health while protecting food safety by remediating pollutants and improving soil fertility. Its technology blocks the uptake of heavy metals by crops on land that has been contaminated. Its products work directly on the soil to break down pollutants and support the growth of good bacteria to restore sites to fertile land.

In addition to being of interest to the agri-food sector, MicroGen’s solutions can also be used elsewhere, such as by fossil fuel companies looking to restore sites.

The company, which has been largely focused on the Chinese market to date, has successfully registered two of its solutions with the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and is now working with partners to roll out the solutions there. It also counts Europe and North America as key growth markets and is currently in negotiations with a number of growers and global food brands which are keen to reduce the level of heavy metals in foods.

“We are very excited to successfully complete this round and look forward to the next stage of the company’s growth,” said Dr Germaine.

“We have developed a platform technology called constructive function microbiome that uses a microbe consortium. When applied to the plant, it provides the ability to block the uptake of heavy metals like cadmium and arsenic,” she explained. “It also has a plant growth-promoting function and can be applied as a seed coating or spray.”

. In China, where 19.4% of arable land is officially classified as containing pollutants, the country has put in place a national safe food and clean soil programme to reduce heavy metals.