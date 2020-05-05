Chinese city donates 10k facemasks to University Hospital Limerick

File photo

The city of Hangzhou in China has donated 10,000 facemasks to the people of Co Limerick.

Both cities have strong links since 2018 and collaborate on trade, tourism, education and culture.

The consignment has been handed over to staff at University Hospital Limerick.

Last month, some of China’s largest cities have donated 40,000 face masks to Cork hospitals thanks to an almost 20-year twinning link.

There are hopes of further deliveries of PPE and vital medical equipment from Shanghai, Wuxi, Hangzhou and Shenzen in the weeks ahead.

The value of donations could be worth up to €500,000.