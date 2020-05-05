Disappointment about Communions

By Suzanne Pender

BISHOP Denis Nulty has this week issued a heartfelt message to all the children disappointed not to be celebrating their First Holy Communion this month.

In a video message posted to the diocese’s website kandle.ie, the bishop acknowledged the disappointment felt by so many children and their families with the decision to postpone their First Holy Communion due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Bishop Nulty urges children to continue their First Holy Communion preparations at home and assures them that their big day will come.

In a recent interview with The Nationalist, Bishop Nulty stated that while there is uncertainty about when Communions and Confirmations will take place, preparations are continuing and these sacraments will be held later in the year.

Of the 56 parishes in the diocese, 30 had to postpone their Confirmations.

“The Communions are due to start in early May, so it is difficult to answer when they will be, but I would say to people let’s not worry about that; the preparations are still continuing through the work of our Faith Development Service and the programme is ongoing,” said Bishop Nulty.

The kandle.ie website also includes some suggestions as to what families could do at home during the month of May as they wait a little longer for their First Communion day.