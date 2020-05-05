Dublin parks to have designated times every afternoon for those cocooning

By Michelle McGlynn

All parks in Dublin are to be reserved for those who are cocooning for two hours every afternoon from tomorrow.

From 1.30pm to 3.30pm all the parks in the county will be for the over 70s and those who are medically vulnerable.

All four local authorities are asking people to avoid using them during this time.

Other park users are asked to consider using parks outside of these hours so those who are cocooning can have as much space and confidence in physical distancing as possible.

The Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council, Daniel McLoughlin, said: “We are asking all other citizens to please take on board the request to leave these two hours for those who have been cocooning and to use the park at other times during the day.

“It is important to their physical and mental wellbeing that they can enjoy our parks and exercise in safety.”

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Eoghan O’Brien said that the Covid-19 crisis has made them face new challenges by thinking differently.

“I fully support this innovative plan to allow cocooners much needed dedicated space and time in the outdoors – allowing them the peace of mind that they can get their long-awaited fresh air and exercise in as safe an environment as possible.”

The Chief Executive of Dún-Laoghaire-Rathdown Council, Philomena Poole said that is extremely important that older citizens and those who are medically vulnerable have the opportunity to enjoy the parks and exercise in a safe environment.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon encouraged all Dubliners to avoid local parks during the two-hour period each day to allow those in their community the space and peace of mind to get fresh air and exercise safely.