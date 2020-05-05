Elaine’s treasure trove of design projects

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW resident Elaine McDevitt has led the research for a significant new project for the Irish communications design sector.

Launched this week, Map Irish Design helps reveal the impact of design on life, culture, business and society in Ireland over the past decade. It examines more than 2,300 design projects gathered since 2010 for inclusion in the 100 Archive ‒ an online collection of the best in Irish communication design from hundreds of designers at home and abroad.

Based in Carlow and working remotely for design and cultural clients, Elaine is an experienced research, awards and events professional who previously led the Institute of Creative Advertising & Design (ICAD).

Her role as lead researcher on Map Irish Design involved trawling through the 100 Archive to expand the themes and make connections between projects, designers, clients and contexts, as well as develop and write rich editorial content for the Map Irish Design website.

One interesting finding from the research was the proportion of work coming from the regions. This has more than doubled from 8% in 2010 to 19% in 2018.

“It was great to observe how the amount of work being submitted from around Ireland has been growing and how hubs like Carlow can increasingly have their presence felt,” said Elaine.

“It was also fascinating to delve into the vast amount of work submitted to the archive in such detail and see, in such solid terms, how design penetrates so much of Irish life,” she added.

Funded by the Creative Ireland Programme, Map Irish Design seeks to build a picture of communication design in Ireland: who makes it, where, with whom and why, spanning a host of media, outputs and contexts from posters for club nights to international corporate rebrands and from identities for small businesses to campaigns for major social movements.

Design for print, digital and web, typography, wayfinding and signage, packaging, identity and branding, editorial design, motion design and more are examined to show how business in Ireland continues to change, which social movements we care about and how we express ourselves creatively and culturally.

“Design completely surrounds us, such as the coffee cups we drink out of, the websites we visit, the shopfronts we pass by and the signs which help us navigate our towns and cities,” said Aideen McCole, who led the project for 100 Archive.

“From the tiny details on a postage stamp to a campaign seen on banners, billboards and buses across the country, the 100 Archive reflects just how much design affects us every day,” she added.