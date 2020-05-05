Helpline for older people

ALONE, the organisation that supports older people, is managing a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the ongoing pandemic in Ireland. Alone is a member of the National Public Health Emergency Vulnerable People Subgroup.

Professional staff are available to answer queries and give advice and reassurance where necessary. The support line number is 0818 222024 and is open every day from 8am to 8pm. Local call charges may apply.