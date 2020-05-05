Messages of support to be projected on to Beaumont Hospital for World Hand Hygiene Day

Beaumont Hospital is marking World Hand Hygiene Day by projecting staff messages onto the hospital building.

Over 500 messages of support from staff to thank their colleagues, the public and those who have supported frontline workers, including local shops and restaurants, can be seen on a 60-foot wall at the hospital.

The uplifting messages are written on images of hands as a way of highlighting the importance of hand hygiene, which is vital in the fight against Covid-19.

The projection will be livestreamed on the Beaumont Hospital Facebook and Twitter pages between 9pm tonight and 2am tomorrow.

Dr Fidelma Fitzpatrick, Consultant Microbiologist at the hospital says they are grateful for the support they have received.

“We wanted to encourage each other, boost each other’s morale and keep each other going,” said Dr Fitzpatrick.

“We also wanted to say a big thank you to our local community and local businesses because they have been just fantastic.

“They have been sending us lots of cards and good wishes and food and flowers.

“Sometimes in the middle of a busy day it’s really nice to get a card or something like that.

“We just wanted to take the opportunity to keep each other going and to say a big thanks to everybody.”