  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Nearly 600k people to receive Covid-19 unemployment payment today

Nearly 600k people to receive Covid-19 unemployment payment today

Tuesday, May 05, 2020

Nearly 600,000 people will receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Benefit today.

The Department of Social Protection will pay out a total of €209.3m to 598,000 people.

New figures show that 11,000 people will receive the payment for the first time.

In addition, 52,000 employers have registered for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, which is up from 39,000 at the same time last month.

It comes as research found younger workers have been worst affected by job losses and temporary layoffs.

This is due in part to a spike in layoffs of staff working as waiters, bartenders, and shop assistants.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Deeply concerning’: Refugee Council say over 1,700 in direct provision sharing rooms with non-relatives

Tuesday, 05/05/20 - 9:10am

Young people worst affected by Covid lay-offs, government analysis shows

Tuesday, 05/05/20 - 7:30am

Over 20 firemen called to battle blaze at former Dublin school

Tuesday, 05/05/20 - 7:10am