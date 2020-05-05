Over 20 firemen called to battle blaze at former Dublin school

  • Home >
Tuesday, May 05, 2020

Picture: Twitter / Dublin Fire Brigade

More than 20 fire firefighters were battling a large fire at a former school in north Dublin overnight.

It is believed the blaze started on the second floor of Belcamp College before it spread elsewhere.

The building, which has previously been damaged by fires, has been derelict for a number of years.

Crews from Kilbarrack and North Strand came on to the scene, according to a social media post by the Dublin fire brigade.

People living in the area were asked to keep their windows closed last night.

There were no injuries reported, according to the fire brigade.

Gardaí are investigating.

