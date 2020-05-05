Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Rita Byrne (née Morris), 2 Leinster Crescent, Old Dublin Road, Carlow Town who died on 4 May at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Ned and dear mother of Anne, Liam, Gerard, Majella and the late Olive and Baby Joseph. Sadly missed by family, sons-in-law Terry and Richard, daughters-in-law Christine and Sinead, grandchildren Graham, Simon, Ross, Christopher, Jessica, Gillian and Stephanie, six great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The death has occurred of Mairin Walsh (née Carroll), Killamaster and formerly of Court Place, Carlow who died on 3 May (unexpectedly) at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Anthony, much loved mother of Tony, Kathy and Fiona, and adoring grandmother of Ava, Ella, Ewan and Tara. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Nigel and Joe, daughter-in-law Betty, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral Mass and burial will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. The Mass can be viewed on the Askea Parish website – www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/ – at 11am Thursday morning.