Revenue seize 9m cigarettes at Dublin Port

Tuesday, May 05, 2020

Revenue have seized nine million cigarettes at Dublin Port earlier today, they have confirmed.

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in a refrigerated shipping container, declared as transporting ‘frozen food’.

The seizure came as a result of an intelligence-led operation, a spokesperson said, adding that the vessell came in from Rotterdam

The ‘illicit white’ cigarettes, branded ‘FEST’, have an estimated value of over €4.4m, representing a loss to the exchequer of €3.77m, they added.

Investigations are ongoing.

