Testing times for nursing homes in Carlow

THE number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Carlow saw its single biggest daily increase on Sunday evening.

The number of cases jumped by around 25% from 100 to 126, coming off the back of low single-digit rises over the past week.

The HSE declined to comment on the sudden increase.

However, it is known that over the past fortnight, testers have visited local nursing and long-term residential care homes, where they have taken samples from hundreds of residents and staff.

The ambulance service and the defence forces have been carrying out the testing in Carlow, which is also being conducted in every nursing home and long-term residential care home nationwide.

***The Nationalist*** understands that results are supposed to be communicated within a couple of days, but this has not been the case for every facility.

There was also local concern that the testing only gives a snapshot at a given time of whether an individual has Covid-19 and testing may have to be carried out on an ongoing basis.

In the southeast region, 22 clusters of Covid-19 ‒ defined as two or more cases ‒ have been reported in nursing homes and residential institutions as of Sunday evening. Two weeks ago, that figure was four.