Carlow kids are finalists in eco awards

By Elizabeth Lee

FIVE projects from Co Carlow have reached the finals of this year’s Eco-Unesco Young Environmentalist Awards.

Even getting to the final is a great achievement for the youngsters, given that almost 500 applications were received ‒ a record-breaking number despite the covid interruptions.

Some of the Carlow finalists include A Sticky Situation and Slam Dunk the Junk from Bennekerry National School and Queen of the Universe NS in Bagenalstown, which is building an outdoor classroom that is wildlife-friendly with pollinating flower beds.

The Young Environmentalist Awards (YEA) recognise and reward young people aged ten to 18 who have taken environmental action and created projects that will help solve environmental issues. The event sees more than 4,000 participants each year. Although schools are closed during this time, young people are still continuing their environmental projects at home.

An event that usually brings schools and community groups together from all over Ireland to showcase their projects will now be a week-long celebration while Covid-19 restrictions are in place. Eco Week 2020 will be held from 18-22 May and will include a range of environmental workshops, wellbeing activities, talks and challenges for young people alongside the YEA winner announcements. The theme of Eco Week 2020 is ‘food, fitness, fashion and your future’. The aim of Eco Week is to celebrate the achievements of young activists, to allow young people to explore career opportunities in environmentalism and to educate them on a range of environmental topics.

The winners will be announced on Thursday 21 May through YouTube live and social media platforms.