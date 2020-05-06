Century-old Carlow document shows the dangers of drinking at home

DRINKING at home has never been more popular with the Covid-19 lockdown, but it’s something that could have landed you in front a judge 100 years ago.

A newly-uncovered document gives an insight into the popularity of shebeens a century ago in Carlow.

The shebeen was essentially a house where people could go and drink. They were unlicensed so no tax was paid and a pint of porter was cheap. Many shebeens even brewed their own hooch because the regular stuff was unavailable.

Local historian Michael Purcell recently came across a 19th century document detailing such a shebeen in Tinryland.

In 1896, Tinryland man William Kendrick was charged with operating a shebeen and selling intoxicating liquor at his home. Sergeant Martin O’Rourke of the Royal Irish Constabulary obtained a warrant to carry out a search of the property.

The document was part of a haul of records that were taken in a raid of RIC barracks in Carlow in the 1920s.

“There had always been shebeens and the British did their very best when they were here to impose taxes and giving out a license,” said Mr Purcell. “There was the health element as well. A lot of the alcohol wouldn’t have been healthy to drink. The poiteen would drive people mad as anything else!”

Around the same time, there was a well-known shebeen in operation on College Street. Its best customers were the student priests at Carlow College.

There are many tales of alleged ‘shebeening’ in the pages of ***The Nationalist and Leinster Times*** around the late 18th and early 19th centuries. They regularly featured in the petty sessions of the local court. A theme of many cases was the discovery of a large number of bottles of porter, sometimes a dozen of more, along with other alcohol like whiskey and even ginger wine.

Alcohol was concealed in dressers, stables, underneath sofas and in one memorable case in an apron.

Many of these cases were defended vigorously, with the defence that the alcohol was for domestic use or for lodgers. Frequently, the confiscated alcohol would be presented in court and opened for inspection by the magistrate.