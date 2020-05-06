Coronavirus’ effect on tourism and childcare to be discussed at Dáil sitting

  • Home >
Wednesday, May 06, 2020

The Dáil is sitting this afternoon to debate how the Coronavirus has impacted on tourism and childcare.

TDs will also make statements on the recent European Council video conferences.

The Dáil is also expected to approve the creation of a special committee for examining Covid-19 and the response from the government.

It comes as a meeting took place between the leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party yesterday as parties come together to try and form a new government.

More formal negotiations will take place later this week.

