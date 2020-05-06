€165k worth of drugs for Carlow market seized

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí have described as “very significant” the seizure of €165,000 worth of cannabis yesterday, Tuesday, at a growhouse on the Carlow/Wexford boarder and believe that the drugs were destined for the Carlow market.

“The plants were at full maturity and ready for the streets of Carlow,” a garda source told The Nationalist. “We view the seizure of these drugs as being very significant.”

The main suspect in the operation, a man in his 40s with an address in Ballycarney, County Wexford, but with connections to Carlow, is due to appear before Wexford District Court this afternoon on a charge of possessing drugs for sale or supply.

His appearance follows the discovery of €165,000 worth of cannabis plants at the growhouse near Bunclody in Co Wexford yesterday.

As part of ongoing investigations into the supply of controlled drugs in the southeast of the country, gardaí from the Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by Enniscorthy Drugs Unit conducted a search operation at a property near Bunclody.

During the search, gardaí recovered 5kgs of cannabis herb along with 80 cannabis plants, analysis pending. A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene.

The man was taken to Carlow Garda Station, where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act 1996. He is due to appear before Wexford District Court this afternoon.