Free sight and sound advice

By Suzanne Pender

SPECSAVERS has launched a free nationwide sight and hearing consultation service, offering access to vital advice and care from optometrists and audiologists via video and telephone link.

The service is designed to cover concerns ranging from eye health and changes in the quality of sight to contact lens aftercare and audiology health and aftercare.

Delivered through a secure platform, the new service is open to everyone, whether or not they are currently a Specsavers customer, and it can be accessed from any digital device. If a customer is unable to use video, they can avail of expert advice over the phone.

Specsavers is one of a many organisations that are fast-tracking changes to their services to respond to the evolving needs of customers in the current crisis and in the longer term. It plans to return to business as usual, as soon as the restrictions are lifted.

“With our stores currently only able to offer emergency care to a limited number of customers, we have been exploring innovative alternatives to in-person appointments” says Mary McGinley, optometrist and store director at Specsavers Carlow.

“This is clearly significant, given the current restrictions, but it is a service that we plan to continue for the long term to ensure that everyone – especially those who are particularly vulnerable – can access the care and support that they need.”

Specsavers Carlow audiologist Carol O’Neill, adds: “Without access to expert advice and care from our audiologists and opticians, quality of life could be greatly impacted and wider health put at risk – this is of particular concern for older people.”

Stores will also be able to advise customers on how they can locate their prescription and buy new glasses by directing them to Specsavers’ recently-launched online glasses store.