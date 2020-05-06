IFA highlights big difference in fuel prices

IFA farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh has highlighted the variations in fuel prices across the country, following a recent survey completed by the IFA.

“Although fuel prices will differ day to day, there are still savings to be made from shopping around,” she said.

IFA has completed a survey on the price of kerosene and green diesel in each county.

The average price quoted for a litre of kerosene was €0.44/litre, while the average for green diesel was €0.51/litre, with variations of more than ten cents a litre between the counties surveyed. On 1,000 litres of green diesel, the saving could be as high as €180.

Ms McDonagh said some suppliers indicated that purchases in larger volumes tend to work out cheaper, particularly if paying on the day.