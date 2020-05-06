Man, 20s, to appear in court in connection with Dublin robbery

  • Home >
Wednesday, May 06, 2020

A man in his 20s is due in court in connection with an attempted robbery of a licensed premises in Dublin yesterday.

The alleged occurred in Finglas at around 8.30pm when the man entered the premises armed with a screwdriver.

He proceeded to threaten a member of staff while demanding the contents of the till, according to a garda spokesperson.

“Two members of the public attempted to restrain the man and he fled the scene on foot. No cash or property was taken,” they added.

Gardaí arrested the man and took him to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he was detained.

He was later charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear in court this morning.

