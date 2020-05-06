Man and woman arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork

Two people have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork city last week.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested today as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary at a house at Bull’s Lane, Blackrock Road.

The woman, who was detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, has since been charged.

She will appear before Cork City District Court tomorrow morning.

The man is still being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.