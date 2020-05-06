Man arrested following robbery in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested and charged a male in his 20s following a robbery at a retail premises in Dublin.

The robbery took place in Palmerstown yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 4pm, the man entered the premises armed with a screwdriver and wheel brace and threatened staff.

Gardaí said the man fled the scene having taken the contents of the till.

He was arrested a short time later and was taken to Clondalkin Garda Station, where he was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is due to appear at a special sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening.