A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a petrol station in Dublin.

Armed with a screwdriver, a man threatened staff and made off with a sum of money in Clondalkin at around 4pm yesterday.

He was arrested following a search by gardaí and the getaway car was seized.

The man is being held at Clondalkin Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing