Need for help at its greatest ever says VdeP

By Suzanne Pender

THE Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) today launched an urgent fundraising appeal, as it expects calls for help in the coming weeks to escalate.

Last year, SVP helped over 160,000 people and families and expects that figure to rise by about 10% this year.

But now it believes that figure will be well exceeded from new people who find themselves struggling financially as a result of losing their jobs or living on reduced incomes because of the pandemic.

With SVP income streams drastically reduced from the closure of its 234 shops and the cancellation of church-gate and shopping-centre collections, it is now seeking public support with an urgent appeal for funds.

Donations can be made through www.svp.ie, by calling 0818 176176, or by post to Society of St Vincent de Paul, National Office, SVP House, 91-92 Sean McDermott Street, Freepost, FDN5235, Dublin 1. DO1WV38.

All donations can be directed for use in your local region, county or town, as it is not possible for SVP to carry out local collections at present.

In launching this urgent appeal, SVP national president Kieran Stafford said that having been a volunteer for more than 20 years, the past few weeks have been the most difficult he has ever known.

“Low-income families have become no-income families overnight as they wait for state supports to come through and calls to SVP for the first quarter of 2020 were at their highest level for over a decade,” he said.

“Thousands used to earning a regular wage are depending on the temporary government subsidy or the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, but that will eventually come to an end. In the past two weeks, we have had more calls from families worried about the rent and without savings to keep them afloat. And those already struggling on an inadequate social welfare payment will struggle even more. When this is over, many will still be trapped in a cycle of poverty,” concluded Mr Stafford.