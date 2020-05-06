No golden arches for Junction 5 McDonald’s

THE golden arches of McDonald’s will not be shining in Carlow after planners rejected a proposal for a 12-metre sign. McDonald’s at Rathcrogue off Junction 5 of the M9 were unsuccessful in gaining planning permission for an internally-illuminated totem sign with a total height of 12 metres.

The fast-food chain had been unsuccessful initially in gaining planning permission from Carlow County Council in November. The company then appealed the matter to An Bord Pleanála (ABP), which was rejected recently. An inspector for ABP noted that a sign is currently visible at the location, which includes the Circle K logo, fuel prices and a green panel with the McDonald’s logo and name.

A temporary banner was also erected at the area near a perimeter fence advertising McDonald’s.

Carlow planners had refused the 12-metre sign because the proliferation of signage on an important road such as the N80 would set a bad precedent. McDonald’s responded that its current sign was too small and rejected the suggestion that it would encourage the erection of similar signs.

However, ABP agreed with local planners that it would lead to a proliferation of other signs. It also deemed the proposed sign as visually obtrusive and “would seriously injure the visual amenities of the area”.