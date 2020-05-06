Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Pauline) O’Dwyer (née Walsh), Moanduff, Old Leighlin, Carlow who passed away peacefully on 5 May at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Carlow. Beloved wife of the late Christopher (Joe) and much-loved mother of Paul, James and the late John. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren Alison, Sennan, Michael, Grace and Eliza, daughters-in-law Sheila and Lynda, Paul’s partner Diana, sister Joan, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Pauline’s gentle soul rest in peace. Pauline’s family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of Pauline’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Patrick Sweeney, Ducketts Grove, Carlow and Ballyroan, Dublin who passed away peacefully at home on 5 May. Beloved husband of Bríd and much loved father to Teresa, John and Colm, grandfather to Clara, Aoife and Dara, he will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, son-in-law Ivan, daughter-in-law Orlaith, and all his extended family and friends. May he rest in peace. In keeping with the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Seamus Malone, 42 Idrone Park, Carlow Town and formerly of Cameron Square, Kilmainham, Dublin, passed away suddenly on 3 May at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Lynn, beloved father of Matthew and Jennifer and cherished brother of Marian and Ann. He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Seamus rest in peace. Seamus’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Seamus’s funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Carlow, online streaming service on Friday 8 May at 11am – www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam.

The death has occurred of Catherine Gordon (née Byrne) Santry, Dublin and formerly Ballyloughlan, Co Carlow. Died peacefully in the care of the Mater Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Charles. Very sadly missed by her daughter Dara, sons Fergal and Donagh, granddaughters Jennifer, Lisa, Alexandra and Olivia, great-granddaughters Ava and Lauren, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Mary and Betty, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. A private funeral will take place for immediate family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot do so, can send condolences by the traditional manner. The family intends to hold a memorial to celebrate Catherine’s life at a later stage. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.