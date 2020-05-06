Red forest fire warning in place in Ireland

File photo

A red forest fire warning is currently in place across Ireland.

Dublin Fire Brigade says fires will start and spread easily with real threats to nature, property and life.

“With exercise areas extended to 5km, wooded and scrub areas are accessible to more people,” the Fire Brigade said in a social media post, referencing a slight relaxation in the government’s Covid-19 restrictions on the public.

The alert was issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“Our current high-pressure weather pattern has previously been associated with extreme fire behaviour in Irish conditions,” a department Twitter post read.

The alert will remain in place until midday tomorrow.