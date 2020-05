There have been another 29 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1,403.

An additional 137 new confirmed cases have been confirmed.

There are now 22,385 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

A total 2,891 of those who have been confirmed as having Covid-19 have been hospitalised and 376 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

A total of 6,498 cases are associated with healthcare workers.