Appealing for information on hit and run

By Elizabeth Lee



Carlow gardai are seeking the public’s help with an investigation into a hit and run traffic accident which occurred on the Kilkenny Road, Carlow, on Tuesday 3 March. The incident occurred at 3.40pm near Burger King when a woman was knocked off her bicycle by what is only described as a dark coloured jeep. The direction of travel of the jeep is also unknown. Anybody with any information or who was in the area and might have dashcam footage is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 9136620 or the Garda Cofidential line 180066611.