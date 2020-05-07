Appealing for information on hit and run

Thursday, May 07, 2020

By Elizabeth Lee


Carlow gardai are seeking the public’s help with an investigation into a hit and run traffic accident which occurred on the Kilkenny Road, Carlow, on Tuesday 3 March. The incident occurred at 3.40pm near Burger King when a woman was knocked off her bicycle by what is only described as a dark coloured jeep. The direction of travel of the jeep is also unknown. Anybody with any information or who was in the area and might have dashcam footage is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 9136620 or the Garda Cofidential line 180066611.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Latest Covid-19 figures

Thursday, 07/05/20 - 6:14pm

Carlow students will have a ball!

Thursday, 07/05/20 - 6:00pm

Recent Deaths In Carlow

Thursday, 07/05/20 - 5:56pm