April death notices highest ever

New research further underlines the devastating impact of Covid-19 in Carlow.

A study of deaths on RIP.ie by two university researchers showed last month was highest April on record for deaths in Carlow.

66 Carlow notices were posted in total for people who died during the month. The number of those who passed on who were resident in Carlow was 55.

CSO figures showed that the average number of Carlow people who passed in a month in 2018 was 29 and 32 in 2017. The most recent figures, the first nine months of 2019, also showed an average monthly figure of 29.

Dr Pádraig MacCarron told RTÉ’s ‘Morning Ireland’ programme that the number of death notices posted on RIP.ie match up with figures from the Central Statistics Office’s death and mortality data.

Asked if the increase in death notices in certain counties can be “put down purely to Covid-19”, Dr MacCarron said: “Yes, it seems to be. The official numbers are quite representative and that’s the main cause of this excess.”

The research states: “More death notices have been posted on death notices’ website RIP.ie in April 2020 for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Meath, Louth, Cavan, and Monaghan than any other month from 2010 to present. In Carlow, Cork, and Kerry, the number of death notices in April 2020 is the highest number of postings in any April. Elsewhere in Ireland, the number of death notices posted is below previous maximums.

“Nationally, the number of death notices posted on RIP.ie in April 2020 for the whole of Ireland are the highest on record, but comparable with January 2018 and 2017 when there was a bad flu season. Typically deaths peak in Ireland in the winter are associated with respiratory diseases, including the seasonal flu. The number of death notices posted typically decreases going into April, whereas there is a spike associated with the coronavirus in 2020.

“Comparing the magnitude of this spike to the seasonal peak in winter of other years, it could be argued as comparable to the numbers of death notices posted in previous years (January 2018 was the previous maximum). There is increasingly heated debate about whether the unprecedented measures implemented to combat the spread of Covid-19 are necessary to maintain, if excess mortality is comparable to that of the seasonal flu. However, this picture of the national situation, where Ireland could be on track to keeping mortality to that of a bad flu season, belies a more complex geography of the pandemic in Ireland.

“The website RIP.ie is not a mortality database, but is a valuable tool for studying mortality. Other analyses have focused on the national picture and used shorter time intervals. Due to our focus on the county-by-county geography, we used monthly data as our time interval, leaving April 2020 as an unabated peak. Analyses with a finer temporal resolution have shown that the postings to RIP.ie are reducing. Let’s hope that trend continues.”

The Nationalist also looked at the Covid-19 fatalities and discovered at least 14 Covid related deaths during the month.