Bagenalstown man will be remembered for his gentle nature, smiles and songs

ALPHONSUS McDonald, age 88, of Fenniscourt, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow passed away on Easter Sunday 12 April after a short illness.

Phonsus was a proud Carlow man, who was born, reared and lived his life to the full in the Barrowside county. He was a big man, a tall man and a gentleman, who was surrounded by friends and family in every corner of the county that was his home for all of his life.

Phonsus was born in Fenniscourt in 1931 as the only son of James and Ellen McDonald. Surrounded by his sisters, he was brought up in the tradition of a proud dairy farmer. He met his beloved wife Lena while delivering dairy to the hospital in Bagenalstown, where she was a young nurse at the time. They married soon after in 1962 and reared six children on the farm that he tended. While Lena looked after the home, Phonsus looked after everything else, especially if sport was involved!

Phonsus enjoyed a keen interest in sport of any and all types. From his early days playing with Old Leighlin he was a loyal Carlow GAA supporter and a regular at Dr Cullen Park over many decades. He had a love of greyhounds and was a longtime regular at Kilkenny and Enniscorthy dog tracks as well as being actively involved in Fenagh Coursing Club for years. He also looked after his own dogs for many years. Aside from the dogs he was a regular at Gowran Park, so many nice evenings of racing were enjoyed over in Kilkenny. Among the wide variety of sports he enjoyed were snooker, test cricket and the tennis from Wimbledon, which called him in from the fields at summer time.

In recent years, Phonsus and Lena enjoyed the kindness and attention of the staff at Beechwood Nursing Home in Leighlinbridge, where they had many loyal and regular visitors and the tradition of regular card games and sing songs were continued with Phonsus’s broad gentle smile greeting all who came. Known for his rousing renditions of Ol’ man river as well as My way, Phonsus’s life was a life well lived.

After his sad passing on Easter Sunday, the weather on Easter Monday was beautiful. His remains were taken from Kilkenny Hospital, past the greyhound track in Kilkenny, his local church in Paulstown, his home in Fenniscourt, onto Wells Graveyard that Phonsus had helped restore at the Royal Oak, with the roads near his home lined by mourners standing safely by the road.

Under the gaze of Mount Leinster, a few prayers were said, a tune on the flute was played, the songs Be not afraid and The parting glass were sung, and to finish an Ol’ man river recording and a small whiskey was had in his honour.

Phonsus was predeceased by his loving wife Lena and sisters Eve, Kay and Helen. He is survived by his sister Marie, his six children Carmel, Jim, John, Maria, Pauline and Michael and 17 grandchildren, who were sorry to see him go.

Phonsus will be remembered for his gentle nature, his smiles and his songs. He will be glad to be with Lena in Heaven. May his gentle soul rest in peace.