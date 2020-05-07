Celeb gardener hosts virtual tea party

Diarmuid Gavin is hosting a tea

party for Alzheimer’s society

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDENER, writer and lecturer Diarmuid Gavin is hosting an online Mad Hatters-style Alzheimer’s Tea Party in his garden, which will be live-streamed via Instagram to his friends, family and followers today to help the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) celebrate its first-ever virtual Alzheimer’s Tea Day.

Taking place today, Thursday, Diarmuid is hosting the special evening from his home in Co Wicklow to raise awareness and vital funds for the ASI, which was due to host its 26th consecutive fundraising tea party, the charity’s biggest and most important event, across every town today. However, the traditional version has been cancelled because of Covid-19 and the need to keep people safe and apart, with the loss of some €500,000 to the charity.

Diarmuid is encouraging his friends and followers to join from 7pm via Instagram @diarmuidgavin and to wear a hat, take a selfie and take part in a virtual party to remember and show solidarity with people with dementia, their carers and the 500,000 people who are impacted by dementia in Ireland.

Although people can’t gather in groups for tea day today, they can still connect with friends and loved ones across their communities around Ireland and abroad on the phone, on screen, Skype, Zoom and any other socially-distanced way people may choose.

This year, it’s more important than ever that people put the kettle on, pick up the phone and reach out to a loved one or somebody in your community to say hello and share a virtual cup of tea and to show people with dementia and carers who are at home, often confused, isolated and struggling without access to usual daily supports that we haven’t forgotten them.

It’s easier than ever to participate in tea day today: text TEA to 50300 to donate €4, or visit http://alzheimer.ie/alzheimer.ie