Expert says Wicklow gorse fire ‘wiped out habitats’

A gorse fire in the Wicklow Mountains last month ‘wiped out habitats’, according to a wildlife expert.

The blaze, which Wicklow Fire Service believes was started deliberately, burned for a number of days in April.

It is understood to have been caused by the illegal burning of vegetation.

Campaigns Officer for the Irish Wildlife Trust Padraig Fogarty says this has been happening in the Wicklow Mountains for years.

“What we don’t have is any kind of incentive. We have no carrot, we have no vision for what these places could look like,” he said.

“The message we’re trying to get across is that these areas could be absolutely amazing for wildlife and amenity and for all the environmental benefits.

“But we don’t see that vision being realised yet.”

Up until 12pm today, there was a red forest fire warning in place across Ireland.