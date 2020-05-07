‘Hope for the future’: NI to reveal phased lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

Stormont has held several meetings this week to discuss a gradual removal of the measures.

Northern Ireland is set to announce a phased lifting of its Covid-19 restrictions today.

The Stormont Assembly has held several meetings this week to discuss a gradual removal of the measures.

Northern Ireland Finance Minister Conor Murphy says another meeting will be held today before an announcement is made.

He says: “People have been adhering to severe restrictions on their normal lives and social distancing for a number of months now.

“Those measures aren’t easy for any of us and we understand that people need hope for the future.

“So it’s right at this time that we are preparing for recovery and planning for a phased relaxation for some of those measures.

“The Executive is working intensely on this plan.”

Yesterday a further 14 coronavirus deaths were reported in Northern Ireland.

This brings total fatalities to 418, the Northern Ireland Department of Health said, with three deaths occurring in the last 24 hours.