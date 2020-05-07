Indomitable Dave completes 150km run

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW MAN completed an extraordinary challenge last week, running a whopping 150km over seven days, yet never going beyond 2kms from his home.

Dave Buckley from Pollerton, Carlow completed a half-marathon every single day for seven days, raising almost €5,000 for the very worthy cause of Family Carers Carlow.

“It grew arms and legs as the week went on and at this stage we’ve raised €4,700, but I’m leaving the page open until the June Bank Holiday weekend because the funds are still coming in,” he told The Nationalist.

“It took me just under 16 hours in total and every minute was worth it for these important frontline workers at Family Carers Carlow/Kilkenny and Family Carers Ireland,” he said.

Dave’s father Peter is his mother Patricia’s full-time carer, so Dave knows first-hand how important Family Carers Carlow are in supporting carers and the tough challenges they face.

To complete his ambitious objective, Dave changed his running style to allow him manage the huge daily task. He also had to balance the charity run with his busy job as estates manager at IT Carlow. They are currently extremely busy forward-planning how they can operate the bustling campus and adapt work practices to allow for the new restrictions when the college re-opens later in the year.

“I got up each morning, Monday to Friday, about 4.30am/5am and started running at about 6am, so I could get to work after that; it was a little later at the weekends,” explains Dave.

“I was fresh every day and I was recovering well, so I was fine every day,” he adds.

“I went back to my normal running style and raced the last 5km; I did it in 22-and-a-half minutes, so that was good. But it wasn’t about the times, it was all about getting through the week,” says Dave.

Dave received huge support throughout the week from so many people, with several friends joining him (at a distance) for part of the run, cheering him along the way or logging on to Facebook each evening to add their words of encouragement.

One of his biggest cheerleaders was his dad Peter. “I’d pass my parents’ house every day and my father would be out with the slice of orange and the water… it was a really good thing for them and really kept them going for the week; it was like following a soap opera for the week,” smiles Dave.

Dave was also supported by many local businesses, who offered daily prizes on his fundraising Facebook page.

Dave says he enjoyed so many positive things from the experience, including the many people who told him what he was doing and following him online each day was really good for their mental health. The fundraiser also importantly raised awareness of the wonderful work of Family Carers Ireland.

“I suppose a lot of people didn’t realise the incredible work these people do, so it was great to be able to raise the awareness for them,” said Dave.