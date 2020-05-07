Magical song aims to lift spirits in troubled times

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL theatre company has come together to create something uplifting, hopeful and inspiring while we all continue to stay apart.

The magic within is a brand new song written, composed and performed by Carlow’s Slapdash Theatre that’s creating quite a storm on social media. It features a large number of the Slapdash cast all singing this original composition with lyrics by Janice de Broithe and music by Chris O’Sullivan.

“We wanted to do something positive and something to give us all focus,” explained Janice.

“The reaction has just been phenomenal. We’ve had over 4,000 views on Facebook, it’s also on YouTube and has gone out on lots of WhatsApp messages … the response has been amazing,” she adds.

Slapdash Theatre should currently be busily preparing for their variety show Once upon a time, which was due to be on stage this month in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre, but sadly, Covid-19 put an end to all their ambitions plans. With lots of disappointment, no rehearsals and no show, the creative minds at Slapdash quickly set about putting their energies into something else.

“The weekend everything stopped we were about to start rehearsals for our show, so we were all very disappointed because we just had the excitement of our auditions and lots of plans for the variety show with a fairytale theme and lots of Disney,” explains Janice.

“So after a week or two of disappointment, myself, Tara and Chris were on a Zoom meeting considering things and planning what could we do when we came up with the idea of the song,” she adds.

The magic within was originally a small segment from Slapdash Theatre’s Christmas show, so the lyrics were re-worked and expanded by Janice, then Chris set to work on the music. All of the crew at Slapdash were eager to take part and one Zoom rehearsal later everyone involved was sent the track on Dropbox and asked to record themselves singing the various parts.

“They all made recordings and sent them in, then I put together the video … it was a lot of work but so worth it. It was something really positive to do and I think the message behind it really means something to people at this time,” said Janice.

Slapdash has lots of plans for the coming months and are keeping their fingers crossed that they will be able to come to fruition.

“We also had to cancel our album launch for Treasure Island, so hopefully we can have that in late September or October and then, fingers crossed, our Christmas show,” concluded Janice.

The magic within is available to view on YouTube and on Slapdash Theatre’s Facebook page.