Man dies following fall from ladder in Co Donegal

Thursday, May 07, 2020

By Stephen Maguire

File photo of Letterkenny University Hospital

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man died when he fell from a ladder in Co Donegal.

The accident happened in the Mountaintop area of Letterkenny.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and the man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

However, he was pronounced dead a short time later as a result of his injuries.

The man, who is in his 50s, has not yet been named.

It is understood the man was working for a company and was carrying out emergency work on the house at Foxhills.

Both the gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are carrying out investigations into the cause of the accident.

