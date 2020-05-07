Sunrise fundraiser for Pieta House

Thursday, May 07, 2020

By Suzanne Pender

DARKNESS Into Light may not be possible for 2020, but that has not stopped Tullow Community School (TCS) putting its best foot forward for the annual fundraiser in aid of Pieta House.

The school is helping raise vital funds for Pieta House, preventing suicide and self-harm this Saturday morning for the #sunriseappeal.

For every person who tags TCS in a post, the school will donate €2 to Pieta House on your behalf. It’s an amazing initiative for the community to get behind and one that all are encouraged to support.

Photos must be submitted between 5am and 7am. Instagram: tullowcs #darknessintolight

The school is inviting pupils, past and present, teachers and parents to take part in the Sunrise Appeal.

 

