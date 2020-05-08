27 further deaths from Covid-19 with 156 new cases confirmed

By Michelle McGlynn

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A further 27 people with Covid-19 have died, it has been confirmed this evening.

This brings the total number of Covi-19 related fatalities to 1,429.

There have been 156 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today. This brings the total number of cases in Ireland to 22,541.

Data related to the number of cases confirmed as of midnight on Wednesday (22,301 cases), reveals that 49% of cases are found in Dublin

At 10,885, the capital has the highest number of cases in the country.

Kildare has the second highest number of cases with 1,312 accounting for 6% followed by Cork with 1,199 or 5% of cases.

2,915 cases across the country have been hospitalised with 373 of these patients admitted to ICU.

The number of cases associated with healthcare workers stands at 6,586.

The number of clusters within Direct Provision centres has risen from nine to 12, as of midnight last night.

There are now 149 cases within the facilities across the country.

Dr Siobhan Ní Bhriain from the HSE says there are supports available for those in the centres unable to self-isolate.

“So more than 60 people from Direct Provision are availing of the facilities in Citywest and there are multiple sources for referral including public health,” said Dr Ní Bhriain.

“Our public health colleagues, General Practicioners and hospitals can avail of the Citywest facility so it is there for anyone who needs it.

“They can absolutely request a referral to Citywest.”

Where the transmission of the virus is known community transmission accounts for 61% of cases.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said that as we move into the next stage of coping with the virus particular attention must be paid to how we behave in public spaces.

“Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures,” said Dr Holohan.

“As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces.

“Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep COVID-19 suppressed in Ireland.”