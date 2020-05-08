Appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in Co Mayo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in County Mayo to come forward.

The incident occurred at around 12.20pm on Thursday, April 30 at Market Square, Castlebar.

A pedestrian, a woman in her late 60s, was seriously injured after she was struck by a car which failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was taken to Mayo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A car was later located a short distance away and was technically examined in connection with the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons or road users who were in the area at the time to come forward and for those with dash cam footage to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.