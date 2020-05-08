€40m support package announced for charity and voluntary organisations

A €40 million package of supports for Community and Voluntary Organisations, Charities and Social Enterprises has been launched.

The package will help the organisations to provide critical services to vulnerable individuals and groups during the Covid-19 crisis.

Many of these organisations have found themselves in financial difficulty as fundraising events, commercial activities and other services they rely on have been cancelled, postponed and curtailed due to the virus.

The package consists of:

A €35 million ‘Covid-19 Stability Fund’ which will provide a level of support to qualifying organisations who are most in need and have seen their trading and/or fundraising income drop significantly during the crisis; and

A €5m Government commitment to a Philanthropy Fund, (Innovate Together) which will focus on supporting responses to the Covid-19 crisis that require innovative and adaptive solutions to existing and emerging challenges.

The package is available through the Dormant Accounts Fund which is specifically set aside to support initiatives which benefit the most disadvantaged groups in society.

Speaking about the funding package, Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring said: “I am acutely aware of the impact of the current restrictions on the funding of charities, social enterprises and community and voluntary organisations and on the services they deliver to those most in need.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their contribution to the inspiring community response to the current crisis.

“This significant funding package for the sector will help to assist these key organisations to weather the crisis and allow them to maintain their valuable services.”

Minister Ring said that while the funding is welcome, significant challenges remain for community and voluntary groups and charities during the crisis.

This new funding is being provided in addition to the more than €45m in funding, announced last November, for the Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2020.

That funding was allocated for 43 separate measures to be delivered across nine Government Departments to benefit disadvantaged groups.

Full details of the philanthropy fund can be found here.