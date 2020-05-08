Gloomy outlook for 45% of Carlow businesses

ALMOST half of Carlow businesses are facing economic upheaval due to Covid-19, according to a new study.

It stated that round 45% of commercial units in the county are probably experiencing ‘significant economic disruption’.

The ‘Covid-19 Exposure’ ratio represents the total number of commercial units that are operating in the sectors likely to be worst affected by Covid-19.

The county’s ‘Covid-19 Exposure’ was 44.7% or 1,004 units.

The figures are contained in the Covid-19 Regional Economic Analysis published by the regional assemblies of Ireland.

Coastal and rural counties are more likely to be exposed due to their reliance on commercial units that generally require human interaction where remote working is not an option.

The figure for Carlow town is 49%; Tullow, 44.1%; Bagenalstown, 36%.